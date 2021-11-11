Penn State Health : Lung Cancer

Helen Copp of Harrisburg went to the doctors to treat her unrainy tract infection when CT scans reveled the worst, cancerous nodules in her lungs. Thanks to the team at Penn State Health Helen had the nodules removed and is back to working at her church, and enjoying time with her rescue dog.

Nurse Nena Hoffman, Nodule Clinic Coordinator at Penn State Health Medical Group in Lemoyne answers viewer questions about nodule screenings, pulmonary rehab, whether lung nodules increase one’s chance of pneumonia.

Dr. Brian Hirsch, a Pulmonologist with Penn State Health joins us to discuss the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, including what a lung nodule is, how they occur, and treatment options.

The primary cause for lung cancer is tobacco use. The Great American Smokeout on November 18th is an effort to encourage people to stop smoking or vaping. Dr. Johnathan Foulds, Director of Penn State Center for Research on Tobacco and Health joins us to discuss why stopping smoking is good for your health and issues that can result in prolonged tobacco use.

Nurse Nena Hoffman joins us again to answer viewer questions including if a past smoker should continue to monitor for lung nodules, the importance of repeat scans, and if a nonsmoker can still get lung cancer.