Michael Reed, Chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Penn State Health and Ashley Murosky, a lung cancer survivor join us to discuss Ashley’s journey with lung cancer, the treatment she received, and how she is doing today.

Trevor Eiswerth, Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator at Penn State Health answers viewer questions on what happens at a lung cancer screening, and if all lung nodules are cancerous.

Penn State Health uses the latest technology to treat their patients. The Monarch robotic assisted bronchoscopy is the latest tool. Dr. Christopher Shaffer shows us how it works.

Dr. Michael Reed, Chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Penn State Health is back with us to discuss the advances in minimally invasive detection of lung cancer, how this technology benefits patients and the medical team, and the future of this technology.

Trevor Eiswerth, Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator at Penn State Health is back with us to answer more viewer questions on lowering your risk of lung cancer, and the chance of reoccurrence when dealing with lung cancer.

Dr. Charles Vining, Surgical Oncologist at Penn State Cancer Institute and Dr. Rushin Brahmbhatt, Surgical Oncologist at Penn State Cancer Institute join us to talk about advances in robotic surgery, the benefits of this type of surgery, and who would make a good candidate.