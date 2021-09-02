Penn State Health : Mini-THON & Four Diamonds Foundation

You may have heard of Penn State’s THON, a yearly fundraiser for the Four Diamonds Foundation and families facing pediatric cancer. Well local elementary and high schools wanted to get in on the action and do all they could to help Four Diamonds families.

Executive Director of the Four Diamonds Foundation, Suzanne Graney joins us to reflect on the mission of Four Diamonds, the creation of mini-THON, and how fundraising changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After receiving a life changing diagnosis the Wilson family’s life was never the same. Their youngest daughter Kennedy was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer and spent months in the hospital. After returning home the Kennedy family devoted their efforts to help fundraise for a local mini-THON and give back to other Four Diamonds families like themselves.

Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of the Four Diamonds Foundation reflects on 50 years of THON, her most memorable experiences, the research the funds support, and why it’s all done for the kids!

Online Giving Coordinator for the Four Diamonds Foundation, Logan Echard answers your questions about Play for the Kids, how to donate to a school’s mini-THON, volunteer opportunities and more!

