Penn State Health : Neurologic Disorders & EMT Week

Migraine headaches plagued Patt Garett’s life, so much so she wasn’t really living. Then she sought help of a the doctors at Penn State Health who prescribed her a new medication that was able to give Pat her life back.

Described as an “electric storm” in your head, migraines are more than painful, they are life altering. Dr. Stephen Ross, Vice Chair of Neurology at Penn State Health joins us to discuss migraine headaches including the causes and treatments.

We continue our conversation on migraine headaches with Dr. Stephen Ross, Vice Chairman of Neurology at Penn State Health. In this segment he discusses the impact of medication, Botox, and diet changes on migraines. Plus how to tell if your headache is a migraine.

Jerry Yancisin loves to get outside and walk with his wife. When he couldn’t feel the bottom of his feet he new something was off. After seeing his family doctor Jerry made an appointment with a neurologist and was diagnosed with small fiber neuropathy.

Division Chief of Neuromuscular Medicine at Penn State Health, Dr. Divpreet Kaur shares information on small fiber neuropathy. We discussed the symptoms, diagnosis and treatments.

It’s EMS Week! The Penn State Life Lion EMS team keeps their community healthy and safe and now is the perfect time to say “thank you”!

We spoke with Gil Aviles a paramedic with Penn State Health Life Lion about why he became an paramedic, when to call 9-1-1, and what to do when the ambulance arrives.

EMT, Rob Riley give us tips on how to keep yourselves and loved ones safe this summer. We’ll cover extreme heat tips, swimming & water safety, and where to go if your stuck in a summer storm.

Emily Rhoad is a medical professional with wings! As a flight nurse with the Penn State Health Life Lion helicopter she helps saved lives mid-flight. We spoke to her about EMS week and her experience in the helicopter.

Dr. Deflitch is back to answer your questions. He’ll cover the new masking procedures and COVID-19 vaccines for 12-year-olds.