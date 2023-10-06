Dr. Stephen Ross, Vice Chairman for Clinical Affairs in the Department of Neurology at Penn State Health joins us to talk about why patients should choose Penn State Health for neurological care. He gives us an overview of the new areas of treatment, their approach to care, and how they help those suffering from migraines.

Dr. Brad Zacharia, Division Chief of Neuro-oncology and Skull Base Surgery and Vice Chair of Clinical Operations for Penn State Health Neurosurgery shares more about the recognition his department received from US News and World Report, treatment options, and Gamma Knife Radiosurgery which is offered at Penn State Health.

Dr. Joel Sorosky, Division Director for Gynecologic Oncology at Penn State Health shares the importance of yearly exams, common gynecological cancers, and treatment options though Penn State Health.

Andy Gotwols is so grateful for a gift from his in-laws. Little did he know the gift would change the direction of his life. After a prostate cancer diagnosis he received care from Penn State Health. Here’s Andy’s story.