Penn State Health : New Pediatric Facility, Lawn Mower Safety, Ask Dr. Deflitch, and more

Penn State Health will open a new Pediatric Specialty Outpatient Facility in the spring of 2022. The 47,000 square-foot facility will offer high level care in a location made for children.

Summer is just around the corner which means more lawn mowing. Dr. Shawn Safford, Medical Director of the Pediatric Trauma Program gives us insight into the most common injuries sustained by children and teens, and how to prevent them.

Doctor Chris Deflitch joins us to discuss topics like the rise in COVID-19 cases, safety precautions and vaccines for teens.

Dr. Chris Deflitch answers viewer questions on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, mental health during the pandemic, the possibility of booster shots, and more.

For 48 years Danny Hoover has served Holy Spirit Hospital, the friendly face is loved by staff and patients alike. Here’s Danny’s story.