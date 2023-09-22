A Cumberland County family is moving forward following an unexpected diagnosis after the birth of their youngest child. The family of Elsie Fry is filled with hope for the future, thanks to the care they received for their daughter at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. Here’s Elsie’s story.

Doctor Rebecca Burke, Neonatologist at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital joins us to share more about Elise’s care, the use of cooling blankets in the NICU, and how that team works together to help babies in their care.

Krista and Dylan Ricker’s baby, Graham, spent 5 and a half months in the NICU at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. They share more about when they discovered an issue with the pregnancy and the long road that followed during Graham’s care in the NICU.

Doctor Jeffrey Kaiser, Chief of the Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital joins us to share the advancements made in neonatal care, safe delivery using maternal fetal medicine, and the futures of NICU care.

Dr. Burke answers viewer questions including if families stay in contact with the NICU staff after they are home, where the parents stay during their child’s care, and how to manage stress when your baby is in the NICU.