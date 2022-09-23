A Lehigh Valley family recently ended up at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital NICU following the birth of their newborn twins. Keri and Sean Broscius, and their two sons called the NICU home for several months. Here’s their story.

Dr. Jeffrey Kaiser, Chief of the Division of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital joins us to share more about the level 4 NICU at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, the services they provide and advancements in the field.

Dr. Sara Mola, Director of Neonatal Outreach at Penn State health children’s hospital is here with us to answer some of our viewer questions including how to transfer a child to the NICU from another hospital, and what support they offer parents when they are able to bring their child home.

At just three days old, Ryder Wetzel was rushed to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. But his journey began moments after he was born and continues today. Here’s Ryder’s story.

Dr. Brian Clark, Chief of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Ryder’s surgeon shares more about Ryder’s journey including his recovery, follow up care, and other surgeries he performs.

Dr. Sara Mola answers more viewer questions including what qualifies a child as premature, what kind of follow up care the NICU provides, and when a short stay in the NICU may be necessary.