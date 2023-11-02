A Centre County man never expected to hear the word cancer. Richard Victor knew of men who had prostate cancer but never imagined being told he had prostate cancer. Richard shares his journey.

Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health share more about Richards journey and treatment, the benefits of HIFU, and the impact his team has on the patients they treat.

Dr. Joseph Trapasso, Urologic Oncologist at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center answers viewer questions like what to do about frequent urination.

Dr. John Knoedler, Urologic Surgeon at Penn State Health and his patient, Mike Yukish share Mike’s journey and the treatment and procedures Dr. Knoedler recommended to have him back in good health today.

Dr. Alireza Aminsharifi, Urologic Oncologist at Penn State Health joins us to share more about how technology advanced, robotic surgery, and how some procedures can treat more than prostate cancer.

Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health, along with Rory Ritrievi, President and CEO of Mid Penn Bank share more about their commitment to No Shave November.

Dr. Joseph Trapasso, answers more viewer questions about family history and kidney stones.

Dr. Matthew Kaag, Chief of the Division of Urologic Oncology at Penn State Health talks to us about signs and causes of bladder cancer.

Dr. John Knoedler joins us again to share the importance of keeping your annual doctors visit, regular exercise, and some common urological problems men may face.

Dr. Raman and Rory Ritrievi join us again to share their goal for this No Shave November and what the support for the campaign means to the patients it helps.