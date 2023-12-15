Last month, we hosted our annual No Shave November show with Penn State Health and Mid Penn Bank. Every November, they team up to raise awareness for men’s health and raise money for prostate cancer outreach and research. Today, we will find out if they reached or exceeded this year’s goal and learn how the funds raised will positively impact the community.

It’s time for the big reveal! Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health and Rory Ritrievi, President and CEO of Mid Penn Bank share how much their No Shave November efforts raised this year and the impact these funds will have on the local community.

Doug and Lisa Harris share their journey of cancer survivorship and support as husband and wife.

Doug and Lisa wanted to extend an extra thank you to Lori Sheneman, a Penn State Health member who supported them through their cancer journeys. Lori also shares her experience caring for Doug, and patients can show their appreciation for hospital staff.