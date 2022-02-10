Penn State Health: Pediatric Oncology, Four Diamonds, and THON

A cancer diagnosis at any age is life changing news. For one York County family when their 5 year old daughter Cheyenne complained of leg pain, the team at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital was able to diagnosis her with leukemia. They learned how Four Diamonds would help care for their entire family.

Dr. Lisa McGregor joins us to share more information about cancer treatment and resources available at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital. How they’ve navigated COVID-19, and what is in store for THON this year.

This year THON is celebrating it’s 50th anniversary! Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds shares her favorite memories of THON, the history, and fundraising efforts that make a difference in so many lives.

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital has a new chair of Pediatrics, Dr. Vyas joins us to discuss his new position, advances in his field, and the importance of cancer research.

Kate Colgan, Executive Director of 2022 Penn State Dance Marathon shares her experience with THON, what it’s like to be in charge this year, and what surprises are in store for the 50th anniversary.

Kelly Walker, Communications Director of Four Diamonds shares how you can support their efforts all year round, and how students in grades K-12 can get involved with their own mini-THONS.

The Four Diamonds family has lost a loved one, Charles Millard and his wife started Four Diamonds after losing their son to cancer. Suzanne Graney joins us again to share her memories of Charles, and the legacy he left behind.

Mattie Ross is a senior at Penn State and will be dancing at THON in just a few days. We spoke with Mattie about her passion for fundraising, what she’s looking forward to this year and what her plans are after graduation.

ABC27 Sports Reporter, Allie Berube will be going up to THON once again to dance for a full 46 hours! She reflects on her time at THON, the meaning behind it, and why it’s so important to her after losing her father to his battle with cancer.