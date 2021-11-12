Penn State Health : Penn State On Demand, Epilepsy Awareness, and Children’s Care

Virtual visits have skyrocketed during the height of COVID-19, but many medical providers are still using technology to reach their patients when they can’t come into the office. Dr. Deflitch tells us more about Penn State Health On Demand and how it gives patients the flexibly they need with their health care.

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month, epilepsy effects 3.4 million people in the United States. Dr. Alain Lekoubou Looti a neurologist at Penn State Health Neuroscience Institute shares the symptoms, causes and treatment for epilepsy.

Penn State Children’s Hospital has the experts and equipment needed to provide the best possible care for children. Dr. Shawn Safford, Medical Director of Pediatric Trauma at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital shares what makes their hospital different.

The holiday season means toys! But are the toys you’re buying safe for your children? Dr. Shawn Safford from Penn State Health Children’s Hospital shares what parents should look out for while they are crossing items off their holiday list. In addition, he shares the details of a new ambulance specifically for children which was donated to Penn State Health from the Children’s Miracle Network.