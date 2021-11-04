Penn State Health : Prostate Cancer & Men’s Health

Doctor turned patient, Brian Clark received life changing news when during a routine checkup led to a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health shares the importance of prostate cancer screenings, when surgery is the best course of treatment, and how one’s lifestyle can impact their recovery.

Urologist with Penn State Health, John Knoedler answers viewer questions in a live webchat regarding the genetic likelihood of getting prostate cancer.

Jeff Miller and his wife noticed something was off about Jeff when he began making frequent trips to the bathroom, so he made an appointment with Penn State Health. The doctors discovered Jeff had prostate cancer. Here’s his story.

Dr. Matthew Kaag, urologist at Penn State Health joins us to discuss the new tools available to treat prostate cancer, a typical course of treatment, and the patient experience.

Dr. Eldra Daniels, Family Medicine Specialist at Penn State Health Medical Group in Mount Joy shares important information on the importance of regular checkups with a primary care physician. Additionally we’ll discuss why the African American community often goes undiagnosed or untreated for cancer.

Men can experience common urological issues including frequent unration and sexual disfunction. Dr. Susan MacDonald joins us to discuss these issues and how men can get help and treatment.

Kidney stones can be a common issue. Dr. John Knoedler answers a viewer questions about kidney stones, what causes then, and if they can occur.

Mid Penn Bank and Penn State Health have teamed up for years to raise money for cancer research. They reflect on the past several years and what’s in store this year.

No shave November is here! Penn State Health and Mid Penn Bank have teamed up once again to raise money for cancer research. President of Mid Penn Bank and Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health are pledging to not pick up a razor for the entire month of November to remind men of the importance of regular check ups and to raise funds for research.

Dr. Raman joins us again to discuss the importance of cancer research, and additional products Penn State Health is investing in to ensure the best care for their patients.