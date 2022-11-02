Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the United States. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. A Dauphin County man did not have a family history of prostate cancer and never thought he would be at risk. Aaron Bush shares his story.

Dr. Jay Raman, Chair of the Department of Urology at Penn State Health and Aaron’s surgeon joins us to discuss the importance of yearly screenings, who’s at a higher risk of contracting prostate cancer, robotic surgery, and more.

Stephanie Marencic, Nurse Practitioner in Urology at Penn State Health at Hampden Medical Center answers viewer questions including if frequent urination is a sign that something is wrong.

Screening for prostate cancer really involves a two step process, a blood test and a physical exam. A Centre County man knows why both are so important. Here’s George Houck’s story.

Dr. Tullika Garg, Urologic Oncologist at Penn State Health shares more about George’s story, how research is involved in treatments for cancer, the importance of a healthy lifestyle and what the future holds for bladder cancer.

Dr. Raman and Rory Ritrievi, President and CEO of Mid Penn Bank join us to share why they both participate in No Shave November, and how you can support cancer research by making a donation.

Dr. Adrian Sosenko, Urologist at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center answers viewer questions on bladder cancer and the prevention of kidney stones.

Dr. Susan MacDonald, urologist at Penn State Health shares the importance of annual doctor’s visits, common urological problems, and sexual disfunction.

Dr. Roderick Clark urologic oncologist at Penn State Health shares the importance of research when treating prostate cancer, new procedures and the benefits of minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Raman and Rory Ritrievi with Mid Penn Bank are back to share their fundraising goal for this No Shave November.