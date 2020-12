It has become a Good Day PA tradition to help promote Penn State Cancer Institute and Mid Penn Bank’s annual No Shave November campaign. Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, 2020 was nothing short of a success.

On Tuesday, we caught up with Dr. Jay Raman, chief of urology at Penn State Health, and Rory Ritrievi, president and CEO at Mid Penn Bank, to discuss results of the month-long fundraising campaign for prostate cancer research.