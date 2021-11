DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 pandemic will once again be hanging over Thanksgiving planning this year, making the navigation of family relationships even more complicated than it may already be.

This year, however, will be different in some ways: The vaccine has now been widely available for months -- but that doesn't mean everyone has taken it, we know that COVID cases among the vaccinated are rare but still possible, and the delta plus variant has arrived on the scene.