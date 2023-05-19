Severe back and neck pain seems to happen when you least expect it. That was the case for a Dauphin County woman, Kathaleen King- Dailey. An active runner and skier she didn’t want her pain to slow her down. After surgery and help from the Penn State Health medical team, she was back on the slopes and running a 10K.

Dr. Timothy Reiter, Neurosurgeon and Director of Spinal Surgery at Penn State Health and Kathaleen’s surgeon joins us to share more about her journey. Plus therapy options for patients and the latest in treatment options available at Penn State Health.

Dr. Neel Patel, a neurosurgery resident at Penn State Health joins us to answer viewer questions like, when to use ice or heat on an injury, and the ways to treat sciatic pain.

Dr. Diana Jho, Director of Neurosurgery at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and her patient, Dr. John Calaitges join us to share more about what led John to see Dr. Jho, his surgery, and what life is like now that he’s recovered.

D. Timothy Reiter, Neurosurgeon and Director of Spinal Surgery at Penn State Health and Dr. Diana Jho, Director of Neurosurgery at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center join us to share more about robotic spine surgery, other advancements in the field and what’s still to come.

Dr. Sonia Majid, Neurosurgery resident at Penn State Health answers viewer questions about back pain prevention, the benefits of yoga, and what to do if you have a bulging disc.