Yesterday on Good Day PA, we met patients who developed head and neck cancer. Cancer can be a very scary diagnosis for you and your family. Knowing your risk of developing cancer can be the first step you need to take to help you prevent it. Joining us now to talk about how you can get screened, is Doctor Maria Baker, director of the cancer genetics program at Penn State Cancer Institute.

The weather is warmer, and more people are out and about! But, that can sometimes mean more injuries. Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center wants you to know, they’re ready to help you and your family in an emergency. Here to talk to us about when your injury requires a trip to the ER is Doctor James Leaming, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center.

Next month is stroke awareness month and Penn State Health wants to be sure you can think fast and get the care you need if you may be experiencing a stroke. Here to educate our viewers today is Doctor Ray Reichwein, Co-director of the Penn State Health Stroke Center.

Back with us is Doctor Ray Reichwein, Co-director of the Penn State Health Stroke Center to discuss the causes of a stroke, stroke prevention, and changes to your lifestyle that will reduce your risk of a stroke.

This Saturday, Penn State Health is hosting a drug take back event to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible way for you to dispose of prescription drugs. Here to tell us how Penn State Health is working with local police departments to make our communities safer is Tom Wissering, Opioid Stewardship Pharmacist at Penn State Health.