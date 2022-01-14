Penn State Health : Surgical Weight Loss

A Franklin County woman wanted to lose weight, but everything she tried didn’t work. After much thought, Crystal Alexander began looking into bariatric surgery. Here’s crystal’s story.

Doctor Ann Rogers, Director of the surgical weight loss program at Penn State Health joins us to share more about Crystal’s journey and answer questions about who is a good candidate for weight loss surgery and weight management.

Nearly 40 percent of adults in the United States are obese. In some cases, some patients need to lose weight before they can have other surgical procedures done. That was the case for a North Hampton County man. Rick Houston needed hernia surgery but before that could happen, he needed to lose weight. Here’s Rick’s story.

Dr. Eric Pauli, Chief of the Division of Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery and Penn State Health joins us to discuss Rick’s story. Covering topics like personalized medicine, hernias, and advancements in the field.

Dr. Rodgers answers more viewer questions including diet after surgery, the importance of lifestyle changes to see results, and what support is available for patience after surgery.