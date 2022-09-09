September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and this year alone, there will be more that 43,000 new cases diagnosed in the US. Dr. Goldenberg with Penn State Health joins us to share the signs and symptoms of thyroid cancer and what treatment options are available.

September is here and that means everyone is back to school and back to their busy schedules. We are coming up on National Virtual Care Week and Penn State Health wants to remind you that there is an app where you can get healthcare on demand and on the go – right from wherever you are. Chris Lacoe, Vice President of virtual health at Penn State Health shares what’s new about Penn State Health On Demand.

Penn State Health is partnering with area businesses to make sure their employees can conveniently access the healthcare they need to stay healthy and happy. Dr. Daniel Schlegel, Medical Director of Virtual Primary Care at Penn State Health shares information on the new companion program that does just that.

We know that Penn State Health has been expanding on the west shore to bring even more healthcare access to our residents in Cumberland County. Today we are happy to introduce you to one of the newest members of the surgical team at Penn State Health Holy Spirit and Hampden Medical Centers, Dr. Wayne Chang.