Penn State Health Takeover: East & West Shore Practices, and the Importance of Primary Care Physicians

Penn state health medical group opened a location in East Pennsboro last year to make sure that West Shore residents get the Penn State Health care they need on the West Shore. Dr. Heidi Hutchison joins us to talk about what that location has to offer and the need for a primary care doctor as you start the new year.

Penn State Health medical group has also expanded their services on the east shore in several locations – including Blue Ridge – located off Linglestown Road in Harrisburg. Penn State Health internal medicine has a presence there and here to tell us more about that is Dr. Kenisha Evans, internist at Penn State Health medical group Blue Ridge.

As part of the Penn State Health medical group expansion, they are also bringing patients more access to expert care just between Harrisburg and Hershey in Middletown. To tell us more about that location and why it’s important for men to schedule those yearly physicals is Dr. Jayson Loeffert, primary care physician and sports medicine specialist at Penn State Health medical group Middletown.

Penn State Health medical group has expanded their services on the West Shore – and that now includes pediatrics in Mechanicsburg. Here to talk to us about what they have to offer at the Upper Allen location is Dr. Kaitlyn Iaccarino, pediatrician at the Mechanicsburg location.