After 50 years and millions of dollars raised for four diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, THON means something different to each life that it has touched. In one word, what does thon mean to you? Penn State Health photographer Jason Plotkin got the answer to that question and so much more.

Executive Director of Four Diamonds, Suzanne Graney joins us to give us an update on how the big milestone anniversary broke fundraising records! She reflects on this year’s THON and what it means to see that grand total knowing every dollar brings us closer to ending childhood cancer.

Suzanne Graney, Executive Director of Four Diamonds shares her favorite moments from THON. How the event comes together with help from Penn State students plus, what’s in store for next year!

March is endometriosis awareness month and if you are woman who has suffered from this painful disorder, you know how important it is to get the right treatment. Dr. Kristin Riley, Chief of Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at Penn State Health shares signs and symptoms of endometriosis and what treatment options are available.

April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month and Penn State Health is offering free head and neck cancer screenings on April 4th at Lower Dauphin High School. Dr. Karen Choi, Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist at Penn State Health, shares more about this initiative, the types of head and neck cancer, plus, signs, symptoms and treatment options.