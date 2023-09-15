September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month and this year alone, there will be more than 43-thousand new cases diagnosed in the U.S. Dr. Goldenberg Chair of the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Cancer Surgery at Penn State Health shares the signs of thyroid cancer, and treatment options available at Penn State Health.

Are you or a loved one suffering from a hernia? Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center is hosting an event on October 21st to answer all of your questions and demonstrate minimally invasive robotic treatment for hernias. Dr. Chang a minimally invasive surgeon with Penn State Health answers our questions on hernias and treatment.

With advances in technology care and treatment is available virtually. Penn State Health offers a Virtual ICU to their patients and recently added an extra layer of security to that care. Medical Director for the Virtual ICU at Penn State Health, Dr. Hazard shares how it works, the benefits, and what advances will take this technology even further in years to come.