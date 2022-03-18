This week marks two years since COVID changed all of our lives, and we all know how much it impacted our hospitals and healthcare workers. Steve Massini, Chief Executive Officer at Penn State Health joins us to talk about how they were able to adapt and change and be a leader in the delivery of healthcare amidst a global health crisis.

Over the last two years, our viewers had a lot of questions about how to keep their families healthy. Doctor Chris Deflitch, Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer was here to give us all the answers we needed. Dr. Deflitch reflects on the uncertainty of the time and how Penn State Health was able to provide information to concerned people.

We are so thankful to all of our nurses who have continued to care for patients in the most difficult of times these last few years. Graduate nurse residency programs, like the one at Penn State Health, allow nurses to gain the hand-on-experience they need after graduating, while receiving a financial boost to jump start their career. Kevin Williard, Nurse Operations Manager, Nurse Education, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center joins us to share more.

Penn State Health photographer Jason Plotkin has a special story for us today. Recently, he had the pleasure of spending time with a Children’s Miracle Network graduate and inspiring photographer as she took control of a recent CMN photoshoot.

Healthcare staff has been so resilient over the last two years and Dr. Chris Deflitch reflects on being a part of the team and how the lessons learned during this difficult time.