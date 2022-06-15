U.S. News & World Report has ranked Penn State Health Children’s Hospital among the nation’s best for children in multiple specialties for the 12th consecutive year. The children’s hospital has once again ranked in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery and diabetes and endocrinology in the magazine’s 2022-2023 best children’s hospital rankings. Dr. Brian Clark from Penn State Health joins us to share more about what the hospital can do for children and their families.