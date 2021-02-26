Penn State Health: When and where to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Your health and your family’s health matters. It’s why Penn State Health has launched four dedicated vaccination sites across Central PA for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On a special Good Day PA, we learned more about the initiative in addition to the new vaccine advisor feature on Penn State Health’s On Demand app.

Doctors from Penn State Health were also on Friday’s show to discuss myths and misinformation around the vaccine, pregnancy and the vaccine, and possible side effects from the vaccine.