Penn State Health : Women’s Health

Many young women experience painful periods. Doctor Rosemary Claire Roden helps us understand the cause of the pain and when you should take your child to the doctor.

Doctor Jamiey Pauli, medical director of labor and delivery with Penn State Health joins us to discuss high risk pregnancies, what constitutes a high risk pregnancy and when pregnant women should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 15 – 20% of pregnancies end in a miscarriage. Doctor Sarah Horvath from Penn State Health joins us to discuss miscarriages, how they happen, and what to do after loosing a pregnancy.

Lynette Chappell – Williams, Chief Diversity Officer at Penn State Health tells us about the initiatives Penn State is taking to ease racial tensions and build a more diverse and understanding staff. She also explains what the National Day of Understanding is and how Penn State Health is participating.