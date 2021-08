HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A Lancaster man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly "racked" a shotgun as a service technician who performing work inside his home Thursday morning.

Police say the technician was working inside 53-year-old Michael Inshetski's home on the 5700 block of Wild Lilac Dr. in East Petersburg when he allegedly made a comment to the effect that the technician had 'better perform the work quickly.'