Point The Thumb Journey: 3,000 mile walk across the country!

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 01:28 PM EDT

James Smith will be embarking in a 3,000 mile, 5-6-month journey across the United States to show that there is still hope and belief in the human spirit.

James joined us on the show and told us why, how, when and everything we needed to know about this epic journey. You can learn even more at pttjourney.com!

