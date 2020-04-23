Pregnancy and COVID-19: what you need to know

Almost everyone is concerned about contracting the coronavirus but for some populations that concern is heightened.

For those that are pregnant, the concern extends to the unborn child.

Doctors say pregnant women should follow the same precautions as anyone else, washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and only going to public places like the grocery store when absolutely necessary.

In addition, pregnant women should find ways to ease the day to day stress as anxiety can negatively impact pregancy.

Meditation, reading and staying active are some of the ways to do so.

If a pregnant woman, or anyone, were to develop a cough, fever, shortness of breath, a sore throat, or body aches, call your doctor for an assessment.