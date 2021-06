DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- A contractor will be reconstructing a section of the road at the I-83 overpass and motorists in Dauphin County will have to take a detour scheduled for Valley Road in Low Paxton Township.

Valley Road will be closed at roughly 9 p.m. on Friday, June 25 and will then reopen around 6 a.m. on Monday, June 28.