LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- A celebration of Lancaster County's LGBTQ+ community and allies is returning this October! Lancaster Pride will host an in-person Pride Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

According to the press release, a record of 100+ vendors will be featured at this year's festival, as well as, local and regional musicians and entertainers. For those 21 and over, there will be an open Beer Garden, plus concessions for any age.