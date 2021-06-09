Proudly PA Presented by Dauphin County Parks and Recreation

Enjoy local food vendors, craft beer and wine plus live music all at Proudly PA, a new event hosted by Dauphin County Parks and Recreation. We learned all about the event happing at Fort Hunter Park Saturday, June 12th. For more information visit DauphinCounty.org and use the code WELCOMEBACK for a discount on tickets.

Local musician Cody Wilt from the band Cold Spring Union performs the song “Lucille Brown”. Cold Spring Union will be one of the many bands featured at Proudly PA on Saturday, June 12th.