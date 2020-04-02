1  of  4
Pulled chicken tacos 3 ways, an easy, healthy meal

While at home and social distancing, many families are looking to preparing easy and healthy meals that the entire family will enjoy. The dietitian team from Weis Markets shared a recipe that fits this need with our Amanda Peterson.

Pulled chicken tacos can be prepared three different ways: fiesta, BBQ corn or teriyaki-pineapple.

Amanda says each recipe was easy to put together and she loved that she only needed five or fewer ingredients.

She prepared the three recipes from her home on Thursday’s Good Day PA.

Click here to find this recipe and others from Weis Markets.

