Puzzles, board games alleviate stress, anxiety

As many continue their time at home, faced with a situation unlike any other experienced in our lifetime, mental health awareness is important.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness month and according to Mental Health America, 42.5 million U.S. adults suffer from anxiety disorders.

Anxiety, sadness, and stress are among the negative emotions many are feeling during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If that applies to you, mental health professionals suggest unplugging from the headlines and find ways to calm your mind.

Puzzles and board games are two activities that allow you to leave all screens behind. They engage your mind and create a sense of calm.

Piecing together a puzzle is satisfying and meditative plus it has been shown to decrease stress and external worry.

Board games foster a positive relationship for families as they gather to play together and are also linked to reduced stress.

Game maker, Hasbro, has created a website with additional stay at home, play at home activity ideas. Click here for more information.