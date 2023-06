Looking for a unique, healthy option for lunch or dinner? Try Quick Chick Shawarma and Grill. Located on the Carlisle Pike they offer Mediterranean cuisine made fresh daily. Hear what’s on the menu!

Now it’s time to dig in! Quick Chick Shawarma and Grill share more about the delicious kabobs available daily for lunch or dinner. Plus some of their famous sides and desserts that round out the perfect meal!