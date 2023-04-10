You can expect authentic Mediterranean cuisine at Quick Chick Shawarma and Grill. Their spot in Mechanicsburg features hummus, falafel, shawarma and more. They brought a taste of their food and share what diners can enjoy from their healthy non-gmo menu!

We’re back in the kitchen with Quick Chick Shawarma and Grill! They make one of their delicious falafel sandwiches and talk more about the specific dishes you can enjoy plus how they can customize your order to accommodate different allergies or dietary restrictions.