On Monday’s Good Day PA, Reach Cyber Charter’s Scott Stuccio asked us to about jobs in the future. Those jobs that aren’t there yet will need to be filled with students who are learning now.

Reach Cyber Charter School wants to help prepare those students through its award-wining curriculum that focuses on STEM learning.

During Monday’s segment, Scott Stuccio also reminded viewers that there’s still time to participate in Reach Cyber Charter School’s Winter STEM Challenge.