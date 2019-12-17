Round-Up for RMHC is now available at local McDonald’s restaurants

The next time you visit a McDonald’s restaurant, look for a red donation box or consider rounding up at the register. You’ll be helping a local family in need.

McDonald’s is also encouraging customers to round up their meal cost at the register or kiosk. Money donated supports Ronald McDonald House Charities . In Hershey, the Ronald McDonald House serves more than 1,200 families each year.

On Tuesday’s Good Day PA, we welcomed Rachel Lindsley to discuss on how donations are helping make a difference locally.

