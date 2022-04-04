Get an update on last year’s Remarkable Women winner, Christy Lucas. Her organization Roots for Boots helps veterans get assistance they might not have access to elsewhere. Learn how the last year has been for Christy and Roots for Boots.

Renewal by Andersen is a proud sponsor of our Remarkable Women Contest. Linda Johnston and Nancy Ryan join us to share why they keep supporting this effort, and what makes a remarkable women.

After losing her daughter Jackie Bieber used that loss to help others. Her daughter, Shawn took her own life after a long struggle with anxiety and depression and Jackie is working to make sure that doesn’t happen to others. Hear more about what makes Jackie a Remarkable Women.

A personal tragedy inspired Cheryl Hornung to help others going through similar struggles, so she founded Caitlin’s Smiles. Now she brings comfort and joy to children battling cancer, all in honor of her Caitlin.

Former youth Pastor, Amy Moreno opened her heart and home to those in need, girls who were aging out of the foster care system. Now she helps them gain the skills they need to live long fulfilling lives. Learn more about what makes Amy a Remarkable Woman.

Lupita Barba is known as the heart and soul of the Lebanon Latino community, her popular restaurant serves great food and outside of the kitchen Lupita does so much for her community. Learn more about Lupita and what make her a Remarkable Women!

Meet the winner of ABC27’s Remarkable Women contest! Alicia Richards joins us to share in the congratulations and get a reaction from the winning woman!