Last year’s winner, Amy Moreno reflects on what she’s been up to in the past year, reminds us what makes her remarkable and shares insights to for this year’s nominees.

Renewal by Andersen is the proud sponsor of Remarkable Women. Linda Johnston and Nancy Ryan join us to share more about their involvement, and who is a remarkable women in their life.

In 2017, Julie Walker’s daughter Peyton suffered a cardiac arrest while out at a local roller skating rink. That tragedy inspired Julie to help get AED’s in more locations in hopes of preventing a similar accident. The Peyton Walker Foundation helps save lives in the Midstate and for that Julie Walker is a Remarkable Women nominee.

As a survivor of domestic abuse, Nancy Chavez wanted to provide a safe space for children in a similar situation. Nancy founded Randi’s House of Angels a camp that provides support for children with a troubled home life. For this, Nancy is a Remarkable Women nominee.

At just three years old, Drew Taylor lost his life. Marcie, his mother used her grief to help others. Now the Drew Michael Taylor Foundation helps families and children deal with their grief in a supportive environment. Her impact on grieving families is what makes Marcie a Remarkable Women nominee.

Lori Serratelli wanted to find a way to help children in the Dauphin County Child Welfare System, now she advocates on behalf of abused and neglected children navigating the foster care system as a CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Her impact on these children and devotion to their safety is what makes Lori a Remarkable Women nominee.

And the winner is…

We talk with Julie Walker the winner of this year’s Remarkable Women contest.