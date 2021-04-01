Remarkable Women 2021 – Janet Pickel

Janet Pickel is a passionate woman with a wonderful community that helps her help others. She is a nominee for the 2021 Remarkable Women award, here’s Janet’s story.

She and her family live in Middletown, Dauphin County. Pickel has two causes she’s passionate about and a village that helps her make it happen.

Pickel’s 9-year-old son, Cade, is one of the reasons she is so passionate about the March of Dimes. And her tiny angel, Jaina, is the other. Both of Pickel’s children were 16-weeks early. Cade and Jaina were born in Sept. 2011.

That’s when Pickel experiences first-hand how donations made by others can make a difference.

