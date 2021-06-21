Renewal by Andersen : Thank You For 26 Years Window & Door Sale

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S., Mexico and Canada have extended non-essential land travel restrictions through July 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Sunday on Twitter.

The restrictions apply to those who travel on foot or vehicles, ferries, rail or to coastal ports of entry, as well as immigrants and non-immigrants traveling for purposes that U.S. authorities do not consider essential. Restrictions don’t apply to commercial air or sea travel. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPR) are allowed to return to the United States during this period.