HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Many businesses here in the Midstate and across the country have taken major hits in the wake of the COVID pandemic. For small businesses in food service, the journey through 2020 was filled with many twists and turns that had owners adjusting on the fly.

Jess Kost, who owns sweet717 in Harrisburg, was no different. Jess owns a candy shop in the Broad Street Market and has been there since 2015. Her passion for homemade treats goes back even further. "I like to say it all began with fudge, which is my grandmother's recipe. So I grew up making fudge and always had a passion for it," Jess said.