A live polka band, games, church tours, raffles and — of course — food. It’s almost time for a Midstate annual Slavic American festival. St. Ann Byzantine Catholic Parish is hosting the Slavic American Festival which celebrates Slavic culture. Enjoy an afternoon of music, games and food! Learn more about what’s in store for this year’s event.

Now we dig into one of the best parts of the Slavic American Festival, the food! From delicious baked goods to savory dishes you can eat your fill this Saturday at St. Ann’s in Harrisburg.