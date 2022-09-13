The annual event Serb Fest is back for another year of celebrating Serbian culture and sharing delicious food. Brett headed to the kitchen to hear what’s new this year and get a taste of muckalica, a traditional Serbian stew.

INGREDIENTS:

Flank Steak 3-4 lbs.

Pork Loin 3-5 lbs.

Pork Shoulder/Butt/Picnic 3-4 lbs.

Boneless Chicken Breast 5 lbs.

Sausage Links (Beef preferred) 4

Onions 6

Tomatoes 6

Bell Peppers 6

Hungarian Hot Wax Peppers (red) 3

Garlic Heads 1



Marinade: (measurements are approximate, mix to taste)

Vegeta 1 cup

Ground Black Pepper 1 cup

Garlic Powder 1 cup

Salt ¼ cup

McCormick Montreal Steak Seasoning 1 cup

Oil 2 cups

Water 4 cups



Other Ingredients:

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Chopped Fresh Parsley (optional)

Paprika to taste

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare Meats: