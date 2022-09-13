The annual event Serb Fest is back for another year of celebrating Serbian culture and sharing delicious food. Brett headed to the kitchen to hear what’s new this year and get a taste of muckalica, a traditional Serbian stew.
INGREDIENTS:
Flank Steak 3-4 lbs.
Pork Loin 3-5 lbs.
Pork Shoulder/Butt/Picnic 3-4 lbs.
Boneless Chicken Breast 5 lbs.
Sausage Links (Beef preferred) 4
Onions 6
Tomatoes 6
Bell Peppers 6
Hungarian Hot Wax Peppers (red) 3
Garlic Heads 1
Marinade: (measurements are approximate, mix to taste)
Vegeta 1 cup
Ground Black Pepper 1 cup
Garlic Powder 1 cup
Salt ¼ cup
McCormick Montreal Steak Seasoning 1 cup
Oil 2 cups
Water 4 cups
Other Ingredients:
Crushed Red Pepper Flakes
Chopped Fresh Parsley (optional)
Paprika to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
Prepare Meats:
- Crosscut meats – top side only. Cut deep but not all the way through. Do not trim or remove fat. Remove bone if present.
- Mix marinade ingredients together and whisk. Pour into deep baking dish or other large flat container. Mix additional marinade as needed.
- Dip meats in marinade and thoroughly coat on all sides. Place meats on flat baking sheets with cut side up.
- Bake meats at 350° for 30-45 minutes (until about ¾ done).
- Remove meats from oven and let cool.
Prepare Vegetables:
- Cut onions in half and then into thick slices. Break apart.
- Remove stem and seeds from bell peppers and cut into triangular spears.
- Cut tomatoes in half and remove stem. Cut into large cubes (2 cuts by 2 cuts).
- Remove stem and seeds from wax peppers and dice.
- Clean and mince garlic.
- Mix salt, Vegeta and Montreal Steak seasoning with minced garlic to taste. For spicy mučkalica add diced wax peppers and crushed red pepper flakes.
Grilling:
- Slice meats, including sausage.
- Grill meats on flat plate or pan. Add garlic mixture.
- Add salt, Montreal Steak seasoning and crushed red pepper flakes or paprika to taste.
- Add vegetables. Don’t overcook peppers—they should be crunchy.
- When meats are thoroughly cooked remove from grill, serve and enjoy!
- Add parsley, if desired.
Notes:
• Grease grill with olive oil before each batch. Add additional oil while grilling if needed.
• Clean and scrape down grill between batches.
• As opposed to a grill, after cooking meats in oven, things can be finished in a skillet on the stove