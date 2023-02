Say “I love you” with a song this Valentine’s Day. The Keystone Capital Chorus is offering singing Valentine’s that are sure to make your sweetheart smile. They give us a sample of some of the lovely tunes they’ll serenade you with. Enjoy their rendition of “Paper Moon.”

