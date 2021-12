HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Governor Wolf announced on Monday that two members of the Pennsylvania Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue are being deployed to Kentucky after tornadoes crossed the state, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Gov. Wolf said. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”