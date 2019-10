In the 1990s, thousands of Bosnians were killed in a mass genocide, partially under the direction of Ratko Mladic. Among those who escaped were 400 families who settled in the Carlisle area.

The stories of those families is the focus of a special event happening this weekend at Dickinson College. Law professor Dermot Groome, who was also the lead prosecutor in the trial against Ratko Mladic, joined us to share more details about the event.