Reigns of Rhythm uses the power of horses to heal. They visit schools, nursing homes, and more to share the calming effect these animals have on humans. Now they need your help. During Match Madness you can donate to their organization and have that donation matched! Hear more about their work and the impact your dollars will have on their continued success.

Support Reins of Rhythm and 47 other nonprofit organizations by donating to Match Madness.

